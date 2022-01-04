New co-managing partner elected at Texas-based trial firm Susman Godfrey

Summary Vineet Bhatia has been with the firm since 1996

(Reuters) - Vineet Bhatia has been elected as the next co-managing partner at Houston-based litigation firm Susman Godfrey, taking over for Neal Manne, who held the position for more than 10 years, the firm said Tuesday.

Manne was co-managing partner with founding partner Stephen Susman until Susman died in 2020 following a bike accident and diagnosis of COVID-19.

Manne will maintain his position as a partner at the 140-attorney firm.

Houston-based Bhatia will be the firm’s fifth managing partner in its 42-year history, according to Susman Godfrey. He'll work alongside co-managing partner Kalpana Srinivasan, who is based in Los Angeles.

Susman Godfrey has kept competitive with larger firms on pay amid a legal industry talent war. In 2021, the firm handed out bonuses surpassing those awarded by many larger firms.

The firm said in a statement it gave its most junior associates a median of $105,000 in bonus cash while its most senior associates received a median of $215,000.

Bhatia said he will maintain his practice while a firm co-leader. He works on cases involving antitrust, breach of contract and theft of trade secrets.

"I see the firm continuing to grow and expand its national presence and handle major trials for clients,” said Bhatia.

Bhatia said the four-office firm may add lawyers to existing offices in New York and Los Angeles in the future.

