New law school admissions test developed by Univ of Arizona gets ABA approval

June 8 (Reuters) - A law school entrance exam developed by the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law has won approval from the American Bar Association, joining ranks with the LSAT and the GRE for law school admissions.

The JD-Next program's approval currently applies only to Arizona Law applicants, but other schools can request ABA permission to use it when admitting students, said University of Arizona law dean Marc Miller. No other schools have taken that step yet.

The University of Arizona in 2016 was the first law school to start using the GRE in law school admissions, along with the LSAT.

The purpose of JD-Next, which includes an eight-week online course for prospective law students, is to give participants a taste of law school and then gauge their ability to learn that material, Miller said.

It also aims to capture participants' law school aptitude without reproducing the racial score disparities seen on other standardized tests, Miller said. A 2019 study of the LSAT found the average score for Black test-takers was 142 out of a possible 180, compared with 153 for white and Asian test-takers.

Reducing score disparities will likely become a priority for law schools should the U.S. Supreme Court rule this month that affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional, Miller added.

The Law School Admission Council, which produces the LSAT, said in a statement on Thursday that its exam is "empirically proven to be the single best predictor of law school success" and is a "powerful tool for diversity." It said that 2022's cohort of first-year law students was the most racially diverse on record.

During eight weeks of online courses, JD-Next participants spend about half their time learning to read legal cases and the other half learning about contracts, Miller said. An exam at the end of the program tests participant’s grasp of the material.

Arizona’s research found that JD-Next participants on average saw a .2 increase in their first-year law school grade-point averages compared with classmates who didn't complete the program.

Miller expects more than 3,500 people recruited from nearly 40 law schools to participate this summer, though Arizona is currently the only school that can use the program in making admissions decisions.

JD-Next is currently is free to participants and schools, and its economic model is still being determined, administrators said.

Its development and implementation have cost $1.25 million thus far, funded by the nonprofit organizations AccessLex Institute and Educational Testing Service, which produces the GRE. Miller said the plan is to spin off JD-Next from Arizona Law so that it functions as a separate testing entity.

“I hope that many schools at least consider JD-Next as an option,” Miller said. “What’s the downside?”

