New lawyer hiring was up in 2022. Will 2023 law grads be so lucky?

Law firms saw the largest hiring growth in 2022, new ABA data show

But some firms have more recently trimmed their associate ranks amid declining demand















(Reuters) - The law school class of 2022 graduated into a strong entry-level hiring market, landing legal jobs at a higher rate than their predecessors in 2021 and 2019—the last cohort before COVID-19 temporarily pushed down new lawyer hiring.

Nearly 78% of last year’s new juris doctors found jobs that require bar passage within 10 months of leaving campus—up from about 76% among the class of 2021, according to figures released Tuesday by the American Bar Association. And nearly 85% of 2022 law grads had either full-time, long-term jobs that require passing the bar or jobs for which a J.D. is an advantage, up from 83% the previous year.

That employment gain is notable in part because 366 more graduates competed for jobs in 2022 than in 2021, meaning the actual number of entry-level legal jobs increased nearly 4%. It marks the second straight year of employment growth following a nearly 3 percentage-point decline in full-time legal employment among the class of 2020, which graduated during the first months of the pandemic.

“While modest in the number of new jobs nationwide this year, when added to the previous year’s increase the job market for newly minted attorneys has clearly recovered,” said Bill Adams, the ABA’s managing director of accreditation and legal education.

The largest hiring gains came among law firms, which employed 52% of 2022 law graduates, up from less than 51% the previous year. It remains to be seen if that increase in hiring will be sustained for the law class of 2023. Law firms have seen a significant slowdown in demand over the past year and a handful have laid off associates or delayed the start dates of incoming associates.

But those associate cutbacks have been concentrated at firms focused on the tech industry, said Robert Kamins, a law firm consultant with Vertex Advisors. Full-service law firms will still need fresh associate talent this year, particularly in areas of high demand such as labor and employment and data privacy, he said.

Data from the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) shows that law firms extended 2% fewer summer associate offers to second-year law students this fall.

According to the ABA figures, the percentage of new lawyers who were unemployed and looking for work 10 months after graduation held steady at 5.3%, as did the percentage in government positions at slightly more than 10%. The percentage of new law graduates in public interest jobs rose to 8.4% in 2022 from 7.7% in 2021, the new data show.

Law firms dial back summer associate hiring amid legal market slowdown











