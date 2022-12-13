New litigation funding firm launches in New York

Summary

(Reuters) - A new litigation finance firm has set up shop in New York, becoming the latest player to seek out a piece of the growing market for investing in potentially lucrative legal disputes.

The new firm launched this week and will be led by co-founders Michael German, who previously worked at former litigation funder Vannin Capital, and Chris Baildon, whose background is in investment banking and finance, it said on Tuesday.

The firm, Lex Ferenda Litigation Funding LLC, plans to invest in U.S. litigation and domestic commercial arbitration. It will work with law firms and companies, German said.

The firm said it completed a first capital raise and is "well on the way" to reaching its $100 million target for the initial fund, with onshore and offshore institutional investors including pension funds and hedge funds, Baildon said.

Lex Ferenda will mainly make single-case investments between $1 million and $10 million in commercial areas including antitrust, insolvency, fraudulent transfer and breach of contract, German said. It may also make co-investments with its investors in areas that fall outside of that, such as in portfolio investments or cases outside of the United States, he said.

Litigation finance firms typically invest in a case or portfolio of cases in exchange for a cut of any financial recoveries. The practice has, for years, faced criticism from organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The number of litigation funders in the United States has increased after earlier growth in other international markets. There were 47 active funders in the U.S. market with combined $12.4 billion assets under management in 2021, according to a report released earlier this year by litigation finance advisory firm Westfleet Advisors.

Several new and existing firms have entered the legal finance space in recent years. In 2020, major commercial litigation funders launched a global trade group, the International Legal Finance Association.

At Lex Ferenda, German will serve as chief investment officer. Baildon, most recently a managing director at Australian financial services company Macquarie Group Ltd, will be chief operating officer.

German, a former litigator at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, was at UK-founded Vannin Capital in New York until it was acquired by Fortress Investment Group in 2019.

David Stickney, a former partner at plaintiffs' firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, will serve as the managing director for underwriting and risk, based in California.

"There's an experience quotient that we have as a startup that I think is abnormal and makes us unique," German said.

