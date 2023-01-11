New non-profit law firm targets U.S. 'authoritarian threat'

Summary Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who investigated Trump as New York prosecutors, are among the firm's founders

(Reuters) - A group of lawyers on Wednesday launched a new non-profit law firm to fight what they called a "new authoritarian threat to our democracy and individual rights."

Free and Fair Litigation Group is founded by attorneys Mark Pomerantz, Carey Dunne and Michele Roberts. Pomerantz, a former partner at law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, previously worked alongside Dunne at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, investigating former President Donald Trump and his finances.

The firm said in a release that it will take up to 10 cases with national significance at a time, "based on their potential to create new case law that bolsters our democracy." They will focus on issues like voting rights and gun restrictions.

Dunne, formerly a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, told Reuters that after leaving the Manhattan District Attorney's Office last February, he began discussing with Pomerantz the idea of forming a small group of experienced litigators to work full-time on cases "to protect our democracy."

Roberts, a former trial attorney and public defender who last year retired as executive director of the NBA's players union, said the firm's focus will include issues that can have a disproportionate impact on low-income communities of color.

"It's always been a passion of mind to try to address the kinds of things that tend to negatively impact my community," Roberts said.

Roberts, Dunne and Pomerantz will work full-time at the firm but will not take a salary. Other hires at the firm will be compensated. The firm's work will be funded solely through donations, Dunne said.

They will also team up with outside counsel on cases. Dunne said they are partnering with his former firm Davis Polk on behalf of four Colorado towns fighting challenges to assault weapons bans, after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year that struck down a New York law against carrying concealed handguns in public.

He said they are also working on some matters with Paul Weiss, including researching whether people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol can be barred from holding public office.

Spokespeople for Paul Weiss and David Polk did not immediately return requests for comment.

Dunne said they are invested in pursuing the "long game" and pushing back against the interpretation of the Constitution adopted by some conservative judges that has culminated in court rulings against voting rights activists and gun restrictions.











