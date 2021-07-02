New partner puts fresh focus on lawyer development at Greenspoon Marder

Miami's cityscape and a port are reflected in the sunroof of a car in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary Law firms Litigator Deborah Baker rejoined Greenspoon to lead new development program

Says prior trainings didn't focus on 'glue' holding firm together

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - The need to attract and retain talented law firm associates helped spark a bonus boom, salary wars, and unprecedented promises of workplace flexibility this year. But finding ways to build young lawyers' abilities and develop their careers is its own challenge for firms - and possibly a selling point too.

At Miami-based Greenspoon Marder, leaders are hoping a newly launched attorney development program can nurture its associates' skills, integrate them into the firm's culture and help attract more laterals.

Commercial litigation partner Deborah Baker rejoined Greenspoon in June to direct and help build the program. Baker, who was most recently a partner at Miami's Sanchez-Medina, Gonzalez, Quesada, Lage, Gomez, & Machado, said she's eager to share her own career "war stories" with young associates and create engaging events for lawyers in the firm.

"You learn from your mistakes and you learn from your successes," Baker said. "I'm so excited to take that more than 22 years worth of learning to teach the younger lawyers coming up and maybe make it a little bit easier for them."

The program will promote and track attorneys' progress while helping to assimilate associates and lateral hires. Baker's focus will encompass aspects of recruiting and onboarding as well as teaching business development and boosting attorneys' legal skills.

Reuters spoke with Baker about her move and how she plans to juggle her continuing litigation practice with her new job. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

REUTERS: How did Greenspoon Marder pitch you on the position?

BAKER: I got a text message from (deputy managing partner) Rebecca Bratter, who was my boss when I was a full-time litigator at Greenspoon. She said, 'I have a great idea I want to speak to you about and I can't think of anybody more perfect for it.'

She told me that the firm is growing, and they want to make sure that their associates are properly mentored and that they feel like they're part of the Greenspoon Marder family.

REUTERS: Was there a similar program for attorneys during your last stint at Greenspoon?

BAKER: They always had training available. There were litigation lunches where one of the associates or junior partners would put together a luncheon on a subject matter. But nothing this organized.

It was more geared towards learning just a specific subject matter - it wasn't really so much about the glue that keeps the firm together and having everybody feel like they're part of something.

REUTERS: Will this be mandatory for associates?

BAKER: I don't know that we want to call it mandatory, because it sounds like it's something that, you know, people would sort of loathe. But we're going to strongly encourage people to participate. And I hope that I can make these meetings and seminars something that are useful so that people want to be there.

REUTERS: What kind of feedback have you gotten so far from partners and associates?

BAKER: One of the things that I found out is very important, especially in some of the more progressive areas of the country like New York and California, is that diversity training is incredibly important.

The other thing that I learned is that associates really want to have a more formal pro bono program, and I know we have one in the works. There's an organized pro bono program that the firm wants to undertake nationally, and it's in its infancy.

REUTERS: What's your game plan for balancing your commercial litigation practice and your duties as director?

BAKER: I did bring over a pretty significant book of business. One of my associates and my paralegal are going to be great resources here.

I became a Florida Supreme Court mediator a couple years ago and I've been getting special magistrate work from our complex business litigation judges. So, I plan on focusing more on that than the traditional litigation practice.

I don't plan on abandoning any of my clients and their existing cases, that's for sure. I have a great team to rely upon here. There are amazing litigators throughout the firm, so I'm not really so worried about the caseload.