New York ex-prosecutor elected next leader of Wilmer Hale law firm

(Reuters) - Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr said Thursday it has elected New York white collar and government investigations lawyer Anjan Sahni as the U.S. law firm's next managing partner.

Sahni, a former federal prosecutor, will succeed co-managing partners Susan Murley and Robert Novick on Jan. 1, marking the law firm's first leadership shakeup in more than a decade.

Murley, a corporate lawyer based in Boston, and Novick, a regulatory and government affairs lawyer based in Washington, D.C., have co-led Wilmer Hale since 2012. The firm is a product of a 2004 merger between Boston-founded Hale and Dorr and Washington-founded Wilmer Cutler Pickering.

The firm under their leadership has "improved its financial position significantly," Wilmer Hale said. The firm generated total revenue of more than $1.34 billion and profits per equity partner of $2.82 million in 2022, according to figures reported by The American Lawyer.

The firm said it has grown to over 1,100 lawyers and opened new offices in Denver in 2013 and San Francisco in 2019.

In picking Sahni as the sole top leader, Wilmer is moving away from the dual leadership structure it has had at least since the 2004 merger.

Sahni said the timing made sense to move to the model of one managing partner based on the "evolution of the firm."

He said he will work with Murley and Novick through the transition to determine a leadership structure that supports having one managing partner, noting that Wilmer already has "very strong" department chairs, practice group leaders and management committee.

Sahni said he plans to continue investments in the growth of the firm's transactional practice and its government and trial practices.

He served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2015, where his roles included chief of the securities and commodities fraud task force and co-chief of the terrorism and international narcotics unit. Sahni worked at Wilmer at the beginning of his career and returned in 2015.











