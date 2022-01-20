New York midsize firm Olshan taps industry vet to lead tax practice

Summary

Summary Law firms Eduardo Cukier spent almost 30 years at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle

(Reuters) - New York-based midsize firm Olshan Frome Wolosky has added longtime Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle partner Eduardo Cukier as chair of its tax practice, the firm said Thursday.

Cukier joined the 90-attorney firm as a partner after almost 30 years at New York-headquartered Curtis.

He said the opportunity to have a leadership position at Olshan was a draw for him.

Cukier has worked with U.S. and international clients on investment, debt financing, securities and capital markets transactions, according to Olshan.

Cukier said he expects to see an uptick in demand for his tax practice as a result of the changes made by the Trump administration, including the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act, as well as new Biden-era policies.

"The Biden administration made for more uncertainty in the tax planning environment, which requires greater input from counselors," he said.

A representative from Curtis did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Cukier's move.

