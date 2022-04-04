New York's Simpson Thacher names first new chair since 2013

Signage is seen on the building exterior of the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Alden Millard will succeed Bill Dougherty as chair of law firm's executive committee

Revenue and profits rose under Dougherty's leadership The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett on Monday said it has elected Alden Millard, a corporate partner who has practiced at the New York-based law firm since 1996, as its next leader.

Millard will succeed William Dougherty, who has served as chair of Simpson Thacher's governing executive committee for nearly a decade. Dougherty remains at the firm as a partner, according to its website.

Millard, who is based in New York, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his new role.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Under Dougherty's tenure as chair, Simpson Thacher has seen its fortunes rise along with other leading U.S. law firms. From when he assumed leadership in 2013 through 2021, its revenue increased to $2.2 billion from $1.1 billion, while average equity partner profits ballooned to about $6 million and attorney head count grew to more than 1,100 lawyers, according to data collected by ALM Media.

Simpson Thacher was among the U.S. law firms that thrived during last year's global boom in M&A work, when total M&A activity reached more than $5.9 trillion, according to year-end data from Refinitiv. Simpson Thacher ranked fifth among U.S. law firms last year by combined deal value, advising on more than $509 billion in transaction.

In the first quarter of 2022, Simpson Thacher advised on 53 global announced deals worth $144.9 billion, second only to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Both firms have roles on Microsoft Corp's $68.7 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

Millard's clients include private equity firms Blackstone Inc and First Reserve Corp. He represented Blackstone in its $5 billion acquisition of the Chamberlain Group LLC, which owns garage door company LiftMaster, from the Duchossois Group Inc in September.

He also represented Blackstone when it purchased a majority stake in Thomson Reuters' Financial & Risk unit in 2018. Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.

Read more:

Skadden, Goodwin led M&A pack in Q1 as dealmaking cooled

Simpson Thacher, Skadden drafted for Microsoft’s $69 bln Activision buy

Large law firms rode high on record year for M&A dollars

Thomson Reuters closes deal with Blackstone

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.