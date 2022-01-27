Nike names new top lawyer as longtime general counsel steps down

The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Avenue in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary Ann Miller will succeed Hilary Krane, who plans to retire next month

(Reuters) - Nike Inc said Wednesday that its general counsel Hilary Krane is stepping down from the post after nearly 12 years. The athletic gear and apparel maker said it is elevating another longtime company lawyer, Ann Miller, to take over her position.

Krane has decided to retire in February, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. She joined Nike in 2010 from Levi Strauss & Co and most recently served as chief administrative officer and executive vice president as well as general counsel.

Krane could not immediately be reached, and Nike did not respond to a request for comment on her plans after departing the company.

Miller joined Nike in 2007 and has held several senior roles at the company, including serving as vice president, corporate secretary and chief ethics and compliance officer for the past six years, Nike said.

Nike CEO John Donahoe in a statement praised Miller's “combination of executive leadership, passion and legal and business expertise."

Miller earlier oversaw legal matters for the company's North America region and served as general counsel for Converse, a subsidiary brand of the company. Before that, she practiced as a corporate lawyer at law firms Paul Hastings and Sullivan & Cromwell.

