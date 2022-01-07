No Houdinis here: court skepticism of 'other insurance' escape clauses

January 7, 2022 - Some policyholders might be surprised to learn that more than one insurance policy can apply to the same claim or injury. Having a second policy involved might seem like a luxury at first, but in some situations, it can become a necessity.

But having more than one policy covering a single injury or accident raises its own questions, such as, "Which policies pay? Which pays first?"

Insurers, policyholders and attorneys must grapple with "other insurance" issues when multiple policies cover the same insured, loss or liability.

Insurance policies can employ a wide array of "other insurance" provisions designed to address situations where multiple policies apply. While some provisions are standardized, as you will see below, others can be complex.

Courts do not always enforce "other insurance" provisions. "Other insurance" provisions can apply to prioritize policies that cover the same insured for the same risk, at the same coverage level.

The following example assumes coverage under four different insurance policies. It helps to illustrate how easily "other insurance" issues can arise, and how varied and complex multiple policy situations can become.

A dog sitter walks a dog. The dog sitter's using an old leash that breaks. The dog runs off, gets into a nearby backyard through a broken gate, and bites a tenant.

The tenant sues the landlord and property manager for failing to fix the gate. The tenant also sues the dog's sitter and owner.

The landlord, property manager, dog sitter and dog owner all have their own liability insurance policies.

In this scenario, the tenant's lawsuit raises two "other insurance" disputes. The landlord's and property manager's policies both insure the property manager. The dog sitter's business liability policy and dog owner's homeowners policy both insure the dog sitter.

Which policies apply first?

The policies have "other insurance" provisions, which usually appear in one of three forms. One type is a "pro-rata" clause, which states the insurer will pay its share in proportion to the total available coverage. Another type is an "excess" clause, which states the policy applies after the other policy's limits are paid.

The policies in this example have a third type of "other insurance" provision sometimes referred to as an "escape" clause. Generally, an "escape" clause states the insurer has no obligation to defend or indemnify the insured if other insurance covers the loss.

Courts typically disfavor "escape" clauses. The rationale is that "escape" clauses may allow the insurer to avoid coverage the insured paid for and expected to have. A policy is a contract where the insurer agrees to cover certain risks if the insured pays premiums, so insurers should not get out of their contractual obligations just because other insurance is available.

Another reason courts may be hesitant to apply "escape" clauses is to avoid leaving the policyholder with insufficient limits. If two premiums are collected, why wouldn't both policies apply to fully protect the insured?

Some "escape" clauses provide no coverage at all if another policy applies, or only attach after the other policy's limits exhaust.

The landlord's policy has a "standard escape" provision, which means no coverage is available for an additional insured who is also covered under another policy. The landlord's policy states it does not cover its additional insured — the property manager — because the property manager has its own insurance.

In the tenant's lawsuit against the landlord and property manager, the landlord's insurer may argue it does not owe the property manager a defense because the property manager's insurance applies. If the property manager's policy has an "excess" clause, stating it would apply after the landlord's policy, courts would probably not allow the landlord's insurer to "escape" its coverage obligation so easily.

In the 2013 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals case, Great American Assurance Co. v. American Cas. Co. of Reading, Pennsylvania, the Court determined that the "standard escape" provision did not relieve the insurer of its obligation to provide primary insurance.

So, what if the property manager's policy had a true "escape" clause? Under a true "escape" clause the policy will not apply at all if other insurance, like the landlord's, is available.

As is often the case with a "standard escape" clause, many courts will not enforce a true "escape" clause. In the 1996 case, Planet Ins. Co. v. Ertz, the Missouri appellate court described "escape" clauses as morally "repugnant" and against public policy.

When both policies have "escape" clauses, a court might disregard them both and instead order insurers to share coverage in proportion to their policy limits. In a 2015 California appellate case, Underwriters of Interest v. ProBuilders Specialty Ins. Co., the court deemed both policies as having "escape" type clauses that could require "pro-rata" coverage between the insurers.

Alternatively, a court might treat the landlord policy specifically describing the tenant's property as primary. But if the policies do not share a common insured, each insurer covers its own insured.

Another, perhaps more discrete, type of "escape" clause is an "excess-escape" clause. This clause states that where other insurance applies to a given loss, the policy only applies as "excess" coverage when its limits are less than the other available limits. "Excess-escape" clauses allow an insurer to "escape" its coverage obligations in more limited scenarios, where other insurance has equal or greater policy limits.

In the tenant's lawsuit against the dog sitter and dog owner, the sitter's and owner's policies would probably both apply. If the sitter's policy had an "excess-escape" clause, it would state the sitter's policy would not apply unless it had higher policy limits than the owner's policy. The Rhode Island Supreme Court in the 1978 case, Employers' Fire Ins. Co. v. Baker, characterized the "excess-escape" clause as being "repugnant" and unenforceable.

Policy provisions a court might deem to be "escape" clauses can sometimes be disguised. For example, some aggressive "anti-stacking" provisions that prevent multiple policies from applying to a single loss could be treated as "escape" clause variants.

If the dog owner's policy says an additional insured — like the dog sitter — cannot stack limits, which the owner's insurer cites to make the sitter's insurer pay, a court might find this to be an unenforceable "escape" clause. Courts may disfavor policy language that allows an insurer to "escape" a coverage obligation that should otherwise be shared, even if it is not an "other insurance" provision. The dog owner may still be obligated to provide coverage to the dog sitter, even though its "anti-stacking" provision is not a traditional "escape" clause.

This example illustrates how courts may not enforce the various types of "escape" clauses, despite the policy's language. Many courts are skeptical of "other insurance" clauses and other policy provisions that allow insurers to "escape" their contractual obligations to insureds.

If a court determines that the "other insurance" provision is being used to avoid a shared coverage obligation, it may not apply the provision. The court may formulate its own "other insurance" approach, sometimes based on perceived "public policy," rather than contract law.

Of course, the case law varies from state to state, and some states have statutes that address prioritization of multiple insurance policies in certain situations. When a claim happens, policyholders should make it a priority to analyze all applicable policies and pertinent state rules.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.