Northwestern University lawyer returns to McGuireWoods in Chicago

By
2 minute read

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

  • Sarah Wake worked as a McGuireWoods associate earlier in her career
  • She'll become part of the firm's roughly 70-attorney education team

(Reuters) - Sarah Wake, former associate general counsel at Northwestern University, has rejoined McGuireWoods as a partner on its education team in Chicago, the firm said Monday.

The national team includes about 70 attorneys from the 1,100 attorney-firm as well as professionals from its public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting.

Several large law firms have developed these groups across multiple practices to address the challenges that face educational institutions, particularly in the COVID-19 era.

“I will look to grow a practice with any employer in general but also in particular, colleges and universities and really anyone in the education space including K through 12,” said Wake, who will also be part of McGuireWoods' broader labor and employment practice.

Wake said that she has experience working with the changing landscape of college athletics, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Before starting her position at Northwestern, Wake was on the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I Committee on Infractions and led Title IX programs at the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame.

"We can anticipate that the framework that governs Title IX and all forms of discrimination and harassment will continue to change," said Wake. "I know not only how to navigate those changes, but I actually know what it's like to be on the ground, running the business unit.”

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

