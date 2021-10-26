Norton Rose adds partner to capital markets practice from Dentons

A view of the Shard and the London Eye with the city's skyline in London, Britain April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yann Tessier

Norton Rose Fulbright has expanded its capital markets team in London with derivatives and structured finance partner, Yusuf Battiwala, from Dentons.

Battiwala counsels banks, corporates and funds and works on both conventional and Islamic finance matters involving all major financial asset classes, according to Norton Rose.

At Dentons, he served as a partner on the banking and finance team, advising on derivatives and structured finance transactions in emerging markets.

Prior to joining Dentons in 2019, Battiwala was at Allen & Overy for 15 years, focusing on Middle Eastern and global Islamic derivatives, according to his Linkedin profile.

Battiwala also advises industry bodies such as the International Swaps and Derivatives Association and the International Islamic Financial Market, according to Norton Rose.

Battiwala “brings with him a wealth of experience gained from advising some of the world’s leading financial institutions on highly complex derivatives matters,” Chris Brown, Norton Rose’s head of banking and finance for Europe, Middle East and Asia, said in a statement.

Norton Rose has boosted its Middle East hiring, bringing in several partners over the past 18 months, including veteran dealmaker Zubair Mir from Herbert Smith Freehills in Dubai earlier in October.

Dentons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Battiwala's departure.

