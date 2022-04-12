Norton Rose Fulbright bets on the Midwest with Chicago expansion

Summary

(Reuters) - Norton Rose Fulbright said Tuesday it has opened an office in Chicago with lawyers from three rival law firms, a week after doubling its Minneapolis outpost with another group hire.

Norton Rose Fulbright, a large global firm, said it is entering the Chicago market with 11 lawyers, including five partners, in its latest Midwestern move.

On April 5, the firm said it would expand its Minneapolis office with 11 lawyers, including four partners, from trial firm Blackwell Burke, whose lawyers helped prosecute former police officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

A team of eight lawyers specializing in technology transactions, IP, and privacy and data security will join Norton Rose Fulbright in Chicago from K&L Gates, the firm said. Two employment lawyers join from Polsinelli, as well as one project finance lawyer from DLA Piper, will also join.

"Our Chicago office is part of our Midwest growth and will act as an innovation hub," Jeff Cody, the firm's U.S. managing partner, said in a statement Tuesday.

Daniel Farris, a former leader in K&L Gates' tech transactions and data protection group, said Norton Rose Fulbright will work with both emerging companies and traditional companies seeking to integrate more technology into their business and services.

Cooley, another large law firm, also cited innovation as a draw to the city when the firm opened an office there in May 2021. The firm said at the time that Chicago was a city with high-growth companies, a growing venture capital community and large tech and life sciences companies.

Other law firms, including Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Venable, have also opened Chicago offices since 2020. Arent Fox merged with Chicago-founded Schiff Hardin last month.

Farris said opening a new Chicago office allows the firm to "apply lessons learned during the pandemic," including around the importance of enabling hoteling and collaboration.

K&L Gates and DLA Piper spokespeople didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. A Polsinelli spokesperson didn't immediately comment.

