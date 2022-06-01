Norton Rose Fulbright joins large law firms with new tech units

Summary

Summary Law firms Global firm launches U.S. innovation subsidiary called LX Studio

Law firms increasingly creating new business units to compete

(Reuters) - Norton Rose Fulbright said Wednesday it has created a new U.S. subsidiary centered on technology and innovation, in the latest instance of a global law firm diversifying its offerings beyond traditional legal services.

Large law firms are increasingly setting up new business units and subsidiaries in the U.S, in part to compete with a growing number of alternative legal services providers.

These vary from consulting services to technology businesses that assist clients and provide them with tools for legal and compliance work.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reed Smith, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Baker McKenzie and Dentons are among the many law firms that have created such internal or affiliated ventures.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has confirmed it is developing a new tech outfit. The firm has listed job openings for the venture, called ClearyX.

Norton Rose Fulbright's new subsidiary, dubbed LX Studio, will work with legal tech and legal services providers to offer and create products and services for clients and lawyers at the firm, according to firm partner Daniel Farris.

The megafirm's subsidiary will offer a broader range of services than NRF Transform, another firm unit which mainly provides legal operations services and has primarily operated out of Europe, he said.

Farris joined Norton Rose Fulbright last month as part of a group that opened a new Chicago office for the firm.

He said the LX Studio team will operate "somewhat independent" from the firm.

Read more:

Norton Rose Fulbright bets on the Midwest with Chicago expansion

IN BRIEF: Taking stock as Big Law's 'captive' ALSPs expand their reach

Baker McKenzie launches global innovation unit, teaming up with AI company

Buckley joins subsidiary craze as firms market tech-enabled solutions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.