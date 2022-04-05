Norton Rose's latest 11-lawyer hire includes Chauvin prosecutors

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reacts as the verdict is read announcing he has been found guilty on all counts in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 20, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

(Reuters) - Large law firm Norton Rose Fulbright on Tuesday said it has doubled the size of its Minneapolis office by hiring 11 lawyers from Blackwell Burke, a local trial firm whose lawyers helped prosecute former police officer Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Norton Rose's new crop of attorneys include partner Mary Young and of counsel Corey Gordon, both of whom served on the pro bono team that prosecuted Chauvin alongside Blackwell Burke's founder, Jerry Blackwell.

Blackwell was a key member of the prosecution team, delivering both opening and closing arguments in the case.

A jury convicted Chauvin of murdering Floyd in April 2021, and he was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison last year.

The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

Apart from Young, Jerry Alcazar, S. Jamal Faleel and Benjamin Hulse have joined Norton Rose as partners.

The group joining Norton Rose represents the "bulk" of Blackwell Burke, which is expected to shut down, Alcazar said.

Blackwell is leaving private practice to pursue a career in public service, Norton Rose said in a statement.

"This group has been family to me and I will miss them," Blackwell said in the statement.

Hailing from a minority-owned firm, Alcazar and Faleel said they liked Norton Rose's "focus on diversity and inclusion." The firm last year tapped a woman of color, Shauna Clark, to serve as both its U.S. and global chair for the first time.

Faleel added that Blackwell Burke and Norton Rose share clients and have worked together on litigation matters.

A spokesperson for Blackwell Burke did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Reporting by David Thomas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.