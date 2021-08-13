Not rehiring workers that would have made co a successor justified - 11th Circ

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Company's refusal to hire some union members wasn't discrimination

No duty to bargain because fewer than half of employees were union members

NLRB had used case to narrow remedies in successorship cases The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday said an Alabama nursing home operator was not required to hire back its predecessors' unionized employees and bargain with their union before making changes to working conditions, reversing the National Labor Relations Board.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously held that there was no evidence to support the NLRB’s conclusion that Ridgewood Health Care Center Inc’s refusal to hire four of its predecessor’s unionized employees was motivated by anti-union animus.

And Ridgewood was not required to bargain with a United Steel Workers local because only 49 of the 101 people it hired had already worked at the home, just shy of the majority needed for the company to qualify as a “successor” under federal labor law, the court found.

As a result, it was also not unlawful for Ridgewood to impose new working conditions without bargaining, the panel said.

Ridgewood's lawyers at Burr & Forman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the NLRB and the union, which is represented by Quinn Connor Weaver Davies & Rouco.

Ridgewood took over the nursing home in 2013 and ultimately hired slightly fewer than half of the workers in the USW unit.

The union filed an unfair labor practice charge in 2013, claiming Ridgewood had unlawfully discriminated against the former workers it refused to hire because they were union members. Ridgewood's president told the workers that she intended to retain "99.9 percent" of them, the union said.

Ruling for the union in 2015, an administrative law judge had ordered Ridgewood to hire the workers and reinstate working conditions that existed when it took over the nursing home.

The NLRB agreed that Ridgewood engaged in discriminatory hiring, and that if it had not, a majority of its employees would have been USW members. That made Ridgewood a successor under the National Labor Relations Act, precluding the company from altering working conditions without bargaining.

The board used the case to adopt a new standard for determining remedies in successorship cases. Ridgewood should be required to bargain with the USW moving forward, the NLRB said, but it did not have to reinstate previous terms of employment because it had not hired all of the employees in the bargaining unit.

The 11th Circuit on Friday said that the refusal to hire some of the predecessor's employees was not discriminatory, and it did not reach the remedy issue.

The court said statements by Ridgewood managers cited by the board, including that the facility could shut down if its workforce unionized, were not enough to infer the anti-union animus necessary to prove discrimination.

And without a showing of discriminatory motive, Ridgewood was clearly not a successor required to bargain with the USW because slightly less than half of its workers were union members, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom and U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker of the Southern District of Georgia, who sat by designation.

The case is Ridgewood Health Care Center Inc v. NLRB, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-11615.

For Ridgewood: Eddie Ramey of Burr & Forman

For the union: Keren Wheeler of the United Steel Workers, and Richard Rouco of Quinn Connor Weaver Davies & Rouco

For the NLRB: Barbara Sheehy