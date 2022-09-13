Now, why exactly do we need the LSAT?

(Reuters) - Jane is applying to law, medical, dental, pharmacy, business and architecture schools. If she submits her med school application before business school, and the dental application is fourth, when does Jane take all the requisite entrance exams?

Answer: She only has to take the LSAT. The other professions’ accreditors don’t mandate standardized grad school admissions tests, according to the American Bar Association.

Should law follow suit? I don't mean abolish the LSAT (and its tortured logic games) outright, but instead allow individual law schools to decide whether or not to require the exam as part of their admissions process?

That’s the proposal now pending before the ABA’s Council on Legal Education, and it’s triggered a flood of comments from passionate defenders and opponents of the LSAT.

As-is, ABA Standard 503 requires J.D. program applicants to submit results from a “valid and reliable admission test” – usually the LSAT, but dozens of schools now also accept the GRE.

Many who urge the ABA to keep the test requirement in place argue that the LSAT is the single best predictor of academic success in the first year of law school. And given the cost of a legal education – according to U.S. News – the average private law school tuition in the 2021-2022 academic year was $53,000, while in-state, public school tuition was about $30,000 – it benefits no one to flunk out, sans J.D. and saddled with debt.

As the Law School Admission Council in comments to the ABA put it, making the test optional “will effectively deny many law school candidates the single most important piece of information they need in making the resource-intensive decision to enroll in law school: their likelihood of success.”

So … law schools are doing applicants who bomb the LSAT a favor by rejecting them, sparing them future heartbreak?

Perhaps not surprisingly, multiple commentors who have struggled with the LSAT don’t see it that way.

For example, one man said his “ADHD and generalized anxiety disorder have led me to perform below standards on the LSAT,” even though he has a 3.9 grade point average and is confident he could succeed in law school.

Others point to the cost of individualized exam preparation, which can easily top $4,000.

“I do not come from money, so I was at a strong disadvantage by not being able to sign up for a prep course or have a private tutor,” one test-taker wrote. “Instead, I had to rely on cheap prep books that are ineffective for most students.”

Another who identified herself as an African-American woman said she was “not confident I can score high enough to be seriously considered at the majority of schools,” adding that “I just want to get in the door.”

Indeed, proponents of making the LSAT optional hope it will lead to greater diversity in the legal profession. According to comments submitted by the AccessLex Institute, citing “historically disadvantaged racial and socioeconomic populations,” the average LSAT score for Black test-takers was 142. For White and Asian takers, it’s 153, with Hispanic takers scoring an average of 146.

Still, making the exam optional is not likely to be a diversity panacea. As AccessLex notes, emerging research on minority student enrollment at undergraduate institutions that no longer require the SAT or ACT has yielded mixed results and “limited evidence of diversity gains.”

That to me points to the biggest obstacle in nixing the LSAT. What do you replace it with?

No test scores would mean a “greater reliance on subjective evaluation in admissions (which can be easily influenced by bias),” according to a 20-page comment signed by more than 50 law school admissions deans and directors.

It would also mean more reliance on undergraduate grade point average - which the admissions officers say may be inflated at private colleges, favoring wealthy applicants. Likewise, the perceived prestige of the undergraduate school would loom larger, again favoring wealthy applicants.

Valid points, yes, though you’d also think admissions officers could factor in such variables when evaluating applications.

Despite some handwringing comments (one asserted that making the LSAT optional would result in a “parade of horribles for legal education and students”) the proposal ultimately strikes me as modest. Most law schools would probably continue to use the LSAT in admissions decisions. The world would go on as we know it.

But why not also give some creative legal educators the flexibility to look beyond the LSAT?

It’s not as if without the test, admissions will be offered willy-nilly. Each law school will still have to adhere to the ABA rule limiting enrollment to students "who appear capable of satisfactorily completing its program of legal education and being admitted to the bar."

What we do know is that the current system isn’t working well for a significant subset of applicants, who remain stubbornly underrepresented in the legal profession.

As the Clinical Legal Education Association put it, if we "want a more diverse profession that can better meet the needs of contemporary clients – we cannot keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.”

