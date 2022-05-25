NRA gun law event set to draw lawyers to Texas days after shooting

A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

At least one speaker, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, has withdrawn from the event since Tuesday's mass shooting in the state

(Reuters) - An event billed as the "largest gathering of Second Amendment attorneys in the country" is scheduled to take place Friday in Houston, four days after authorities said an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The nonprofit NRA Foundation's daylong firearms law seminar will coincide with the start of the National Rifle Association's 2022 annual meeting. The foundation raises money to support the NRA and other gun rights groups.

At least one attorney from a major law firm has dropped out of the seminar as a presenter. A Kirkland & Ellis spokesman said Wednesday that litigation partner Kasdin Mitchell will no longer appear at the event, declining to comment further. Mitchell could not be reached for comment.

Williams Mullen partner Camden Webb and University of Montana law professor George Mocsary are among those still listed as presenting at the seminar.

Organizers of the seminar did not respond Wednesday to questions about whether Tuesday’s school shooting has affected plans for the event. Webb and Mocsary also did not respond.

Police said Salvador Ramos used an AR-15-style rifle to gun down students and teachers in a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School. It was the deadliest school shooting since 20 children and six teachers were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary 10 years ago, and it reignited intense debate over legal access to guns in the United States.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NRA had not announced any changes to its annual meeting, which is scheduled to feature former President Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as speakers.

Kirkland & Ellis, the top-grossing U.S. law firm as ranked by American Lawyer magazine, has represented the NRA in a variety of matters. Partner Paul Clement in December argued on behalf of the gun rights group before the U.S. Supreme Court in its challenge of New York state's restrictions on concealed handguns. The high court has yet to rule.

Mitchell had been slated to present on that case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, during Friday’s firearms law seminar. She is a partner in Kirkland’s Dallas and Washington offices and handles complex litigation.

Midsized law firm Williams Mullen, with offices in North and South Carolina and Virginia, has a nine-partner firearms industry group headed by Webb. It co-hosts an annual firearms industry conference in Atlanta. Webb’s seminar session is titled, “Marketing Practices Liability in the Firearms Industry.”

Webb and the firm successfully defended gunmaker FN America from wrongful death and negligence claims tied to the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Mocsary, who co-authored a 2021 book on firearms law and the Second Amendment, is also slated to speak about the pending Supreme Court case over New York concealed carry restrictions.

