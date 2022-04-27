N.Y. AG says Long Island lawyers took $1 mln from dead client's charity

New York Attorney General Letitia James delivers remarks at the New York Democratic party 2022 State Nominating Convention in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lawyers' spokesperson said payments were earned fees

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil complaint against two Long Island trust and estate lawyers who allegedly siphoned more than $1 million away from a deceased client's charitable foundation.

According to the complaint filed in state Supreme Court on Tuesday, Paul Marchese and Robin Maynard of Marchese & Maynard diverted the funds as legal fees and salary payments.

A spokesperson for Marchese & Maynard said the payments were appropriate for the attorneys' “extensive” work, and that relevant documentation was missing, in part, due to a 2020 fire that destroyed a building where the firm had an office.

Marchese became the sole director of the Harold and Helen Gottlieb Foundation after Helen Gottlieb's 2008 death. Before giving the foundation the more than $2 million she left behind, he made multiple fee payments, amounting to almost $600,000, to Marchese & Maynard, the filing said.

The complaint also alleged that Marchese used the foundation's cash to pay both his and Maynard's salaries for legal work totaling more than $750,000.

There was no documentation to show that the foundation owed Marchese and Maynard, or their law firm, legal fees, the complaint said.

James also said that the attorneys concealed some of their cash transfers by failing to register with the AG's office the existence of a trust containing Gottlieb's assets.

When the foundation did give out grants, Marchese chose organizations in and around Sea Cliff, New York, the complaint said.

James said the organizations to which Gottlieb regularly donated when she was alive were abandoned in favor of organizations in a village where Marchese and Maynard had personal ties.

The lawyers have both held "elected or appointed public office" in Sea Cliff, according to the complaint.

Marchese & Maynard’s spokesperson said Gottlieb regularly supported charities in Sea Cliff out of her own pocket, so the two attorneys' donation choices were not abnormal.

A spokesperson for the Village of Sea Cliff declined to comment on the complaint. Several town officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James requested Marchese and Maynard repay the misappropriated funds, along with fees and penalties. The complaint also seeks to dissolve the foundation.

The case is New York v. Marchese, Supreme Court of New York, No. 605390/2022.

For New York: Attorney General Letitia James

For Marchese and Maynard: David Samuels of Perlman & Perlman

