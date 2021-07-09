N.Y. bar says lawyers can handle pot work, and smoke (some) too

REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

(Reuters) - Following New York State's decision to legalize adult use of marijuana this year, the regulatory body that oversees the state's lawyers says attorneys can partake, too.

In an ethics opinion issued Thursday, the New York State Bar Association said New York lawyers can advise cannabis clients in compliance with the state's recreational marijuana law, even though the drug remains illegal at the federal level.

"Without the aid of lawyers, the recreational marijuana regulatory system would, in our view, likely break down or grind to a halt," the opinion said.

The state bar also said lawyers can accept ownership stakes in a cannabis business as payment, and can smoke or consume marijuana recreationally. Lawyers can also grow marijuana, subject to state limits, the state bar added.

Lawyers must still abstain from excessive use of the drug, the opinion said, just as alcohol abuse could run afoul of ethics rules.

"Nothing we say here connotes approval of such excessive use or establishes a protective shield for a lawyer who is facing disciplinary charges, malpractice claims, or other adverse consequences arising out of marijuana use," the state bar wrote in its opinion.

Even though cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, the state bar cited actions taken by Congress as well as comments by former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr that he wouldn't target state legal marijuana businesses. However, if the federal government's stance on marijuana were to change, the state bar said it would have to modify its stance.

The New York ethics opinion highlights the varied regulations lawyers must negotiate as a result of cannabis still being illegal at the federal law.

Last month, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that lawyers can be sanctioned for advising manufacturers and sellers of marijuana oil, which is legal in Georgia for limited medical use under state law.

