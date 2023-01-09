N.Y. federal prosecutor joins employment team at law firm O'Melveny

Companies

Companies Law firms O'melveny & Myers Llp Follow















Law firm O'Melveny & Myers said Monday that it has rehired a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York as a partner in the firm's labor and employment group.

The firm said onetime associate Natasha Waglow Teleanu is returning to advise clients on workplace investigations and employment litigation.

During her almost eight years as a federal prosecutor, Waglow Teleanu investigated matters related to the Fair Housing Act, Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the False Claims Act, the firm said.

Among her cases, she led the trial team in a Title VII lawsuit against the city of New York alleging that a principal pushed out Black teachers working at a city high school. The case later settled.

O’Melveny Chair Bradley J. Butwin said in a statement that Waglow Teleanu will be an "immediate asset" to the firm's clients.

Waglow Teleanu began her career at O'Melveny as a summer associate in 2008 and then an associate in 2009 after graduating from law school.

In November O'Melveny added Rebecca Mermelstein, a former federal prosecutor and co-chief of the general crimes unit in the Southern District of New York, as a partner.

Read More:

Boies Schiller adds Justice Dept prosecutor to white-collar team

O’Melveny adds ex-federal N.Y. prosecutor, continuing white collar buildout











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.