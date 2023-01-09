N.Y. law firm Stroock trims lawyers and staff, citing slowdown

Summary

(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has laid off a group of lawyers and business professionals, becoming the latest firm to cite a slowdown in legal work as a reason for culling jobs.

The 230-lawyer firm said in a Monday statement that it has "decided to separate" from nine "non-partner" lawyers and 18 business professionals.

"Following a comprehensive review of each of our practice groups and the demand to be serviced by them in light of the current slowdown, we determined that we had more attorney and staff resources than we needed for the foreseeable future," the firm said.

A spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the practice groups, office locations or levels of the impacted lawyers. Stroock has four U.S. offices.

The cuts at Stroock come just a few days after Boston-founded Goodwin Procter informed employees of its own layoffs, cutting 5% of the firm's U.S. associates, professional track attorneys, paralegals, science advisors and operations staff.

Silicon Valley-founded law firm Cooley said in November that it laid off 150 U.S. employees, including 78 lawyers. Goodwin and Cooley, both much larger firms than Stroock, noted attorney headcount growth in recent years and said staffing doesn't align with current and expected client demand.

Stroock lost a team of 43 restructuring lawyers to Paul Hastings in March 2022, a group that the firm's chief operating officer said accounted for 29% of the firm's 2021 revenue. Paul Hastings was hired last month to represent the unsecured creditors' committee in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings, and at least four former Stroock lawyers are part of the team.

Stroock has made attorney hires since the group departure, including absorbing a small restructuring and bankruptcy firm, Luskin, Stern & Eisler.

U.S. law firms have experienced a drop in demand over the past year, with some firms that handle mergers and acquisitions and other transactional work seeing a slowdown after a busy corporate environment in 2021.

Stroock's lawyers practice across various areas. The firm's website says it is known for real estate, litigation, private funds and asset management and corporate work.

