NY lawsuit funder sentenced for role in $31 mln 'trip-and-fall' fraud scheme

(Reuters) - A litigation funder was sentenced on Thursday for his participation in a $31 million personal injury fraud scheme that allegedly also involved two attorneys and two doctors, among others.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Adrian Alexander, 76, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for taking part in a scam that defrauded businesses and insurance companies with fraudulent lawsuits over staged tip-and-fall accidents.

Alexander pleaded guilty in August 2022 after initially pleading not guilty, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Alexander is the 11th person to plead guilty or be convicted at trial for participation in the scam, and the fifth to be sentenced.

Alexander's lawyers at Hogan Lovells did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Alexander, attorneys Marc Elefant and George Constantine, and doctors Andrew Dowd and Sady Ribeiro were indicted in 2021 for allegedly participating in a scheme between 2013 and 2018 in which poor and often homeless or drug-addicted people in New York City were recruited to stage trip-and-fall accidents at particular business locations.

The faked personal injuries were referred to attorneys to file lawsuits against the businesses and insurers, prosecutors said. The individuals were allegedly required to undergo surgery if they wanted to proceed with their lawsuits and received post-surgical payments of between $1,000 and $1,500 per surgery.

Medical and legal expenses were often paid by litigation funders, including a company owned by Alexander, at high rates of interest to the individuals, up to 50% on medical loans and up to 100% on personal loans, prosecutors said. The majority of proceeds recovered in the lawsuits often went to the funders and others scheme participants, so individuals received little to none of the awards.

Litigation funders paid alleged co-conspirators referral fees of between $1,000 and $2,500 for each person who signed a funding contract, prosecutors said.

Alexander also operated an MRI facility that prepared reports saying the individuals needed surgery even if they did not have injuries, prosecutors said. He allegedly received $1,000 per MRI the facility prepared.

Ribeiro, a surgeon who allegedly performed unnecessary back surgeries, was sentenced to 36 months in prison in March. Elefant's sentencing is scheduled for April 21, court records show. A jury returned a guilty verdict against Constantine and Dowd in December.

The case is United States v. Constantine, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 21-cr-530.

