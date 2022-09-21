N.Y. lawyers for 'Hamilton' producers launch Los Angeles office

A view of the skyline of downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Levine Plotkin & Menin, a New York entertainment law firm whose clients include the producers of the smash hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," said Wednesday it has opened a new office in Los Angeles.

The firm's outpost in L.A.'s Century City will be led by David Schachter, who is leaving Beverly Hills firm McKuin Frankel Whitehead to launch the office. Schachter and Conrad Rippy, a partner at LPM, said the firm wants to establish a strong foothold in Los Angeles.

"The goal is to have this be a second center of gravity," Rippy said.

Schachter has represented rapper Kid Cudi in multiple TV and movie deals, including a starring role in the upcoming John Woo action movie "Silent Night."

Although LPM already had a substantial clientele in Los Angeles, opening a physical office there became more important after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the year-long closure of the New York theater industry, causing theater writers to try to branch out into television and film, Rippy said.

The pandemic "took a trend that was already there and accelerated it," Rippy said.

LPM represented "Hamilton" producer Adventureland LLC in negotiations with Walt Disney Co that resulted in a filmed recording of the musical about the country's founders being released on Disney+ in 2020. Schachter was among the attorneys who represented the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in those talks.

"That film is a perfect example of how this kind of synergy of film and theater has become so, so important," Schachter said, adding that the appetite for musicals on screen "has exploded, and I don’t think it’s going away."

The firm's entertainment clients also include StoryKey Entertainment, which helped bring the musical "The Prom" from the stage to Netflix, and writer and activist Gloria Steinem in connection to the 2020 autobiographical film "The Glorias," where Steinem was partly portrayed by Julianne Moore.

A representative for McKuin Frankel Whitehead did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other high-profile lawyers with entertainment portfolios have also switched law firms this month. O'Melveny & Myers brought on a lawyer who has handled deals for companies including Roku Inc and WarnerMedia LLC, and Holland & Knight swiped three sports and entertainment lawyers from Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

