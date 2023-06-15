NY 'lottery lawyer' sentenced to 13 years for $107 mln fraud















(Reuters) - A federal judge in Brooklyn on Thursday sentenced a New York attorney to 13 years in prison for defrauding his lottery-winning clients out of $107 million, federal prosecutors said.

Self-styled "lottery lawyer" Jason Kurland, 49, was convicted last July of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and money laundering. A co-defendant, Christopher Chierchio, received a five-year prison sentence, prosecutors said.

Kurland and Chierchio, 54, were also sentenced to three years of supervised release. Chierchio, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, was ordered to forfeit $26.5 million and pay $30.5 million in restitution.

Kurland's forfeiture and restitution amounts will be determined within the next 90 days, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Kurland used his position as a lawyer to steer his clients to invest millions in companies he secretly owned and took illegal kickbacks based on those investments.

Kurland argued at trial that he was deceived by other defendants in the government's case about the investments.

A former partner at law firm Rivkin Radler, Kurland built a law practice focused on representing lottery winners. Prosecutors said Kurland's clients have won an estimated $3 billion combined.

Kurland told his clients to invest in deals and entities controlled by Chierchio and two other co-defendants without disclosing he received kickbacks from them, according to prosecutors.

The sentences from U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis show "that for these defendants who made the lottery winners their victims, their luck has run out," said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Telemachus Kasulis, a partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello representing Kurland, said in an email they "disagree with the decision and look forward to bringing the matter before the Second Circuit" for an appeal.

Kasulis had argued that Kurland should be sentenced to probation with a term of home confinement.

Attorneys for Chierchio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is United States v. Chierchio, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 1:20-cr-00306.

For Jason Kurland: Telemachus Kasulis and Dennis Dillon of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello

For Christopher Chierchio: Gerald McMahon, Thomas Harvey and Anjelica Cappellino

For the government: Olga Zverovich, Daniella Kudla and Louis Pellegrino of the U.S. Attorney's Office

