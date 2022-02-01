N.Y. prosecutor who won Shkreli conviction joins Kirkland

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis speaks to the media at Brooklyn's Federal District Court in New York, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary

Summary Law firms Jacquelyn Kasulis most recently served as acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

She earlier led the prosecution of pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Jacquelyn Kasulis, who led criminal cases against members of the Genovese crime family and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli as a federal prosecutor, has returned to Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in New York, the firm said Tuesday.

Kasulis most recently served as acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York from June 2021 until President Joe Biden's nominee Breon Peace was sworn into the office in October.

She is joining Kirkland's government regulatory and internal investigations group, where she'll represent companies, executives and corporate boards in investigations and litigation, the firm said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kasulis started her legal career as a Kirkland associate in 2003 and left the firm in 2007 to join the Eastern District office as a prosecutor the following year. During her 14 years there, she held a series of senior positions including chief assistant U.S. attorney, chief of the criminal division, and chief of the business and securities fraud section.

She was the lead prosecutor during the trial of pharmaceutical executive Shkreli, who was found guilty in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran and scheming to prop up the stock price of Retrophin, the drug company he founded in 2011.

Read more:

Kirkland boosts investigations team with Sidley securities co-head

Kirkland adds ex-Dallas U.S. attorney in latest Texas hire

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.