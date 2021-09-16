N.Y. state bar forms task force to fight racism, social inequity

A woman watches the sun rise over the skyline of New York City, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey, U.S., November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary The task force will be composed of criminal justice, economic opportunity, education, environmental justice, health, and housing working groups

(Reuters) - The New York State Bar Association is launching a task force focused on examining and combating structural racism and other types of biases, in its latest effort to address broader national social issues.

The task force unveiled Thursday will include attorneys from across the state who will examine how racism permeates the lives of New Yorkers with an eye to exploring changes in law and public policy.

The group will also study entrenched stigma based on gender and sexual orientation, according to the bar's announcement.

The new group has launched about a week after the bar publicized another task force to study the effects of COVID-19 on the legal profession. The NYSBA has also convened a group to study racial injustice and police reform, and it released a 114-page report earlier in 2021.

T. Andrew Brown, president of NYSBA and managing partner of business and litigation firm Brown Hutchinson, said the task forces are always “responsive to the moment,” including the new Task Force on Racism, Social Equity and the Law.

“Quite frankly, it follows George Floyd and we're still seeing the fallout of that,” he said. “It really has narrowed focus pointedly on issues of racism and how racism really does serve as a blemish, not only on our society, but has a harmful impact upon all of us as citizens.”

The task force will be broken up into six groups: criminal justice, economic opportunity, education, environmental justice, health, and housing, and will try to uncover the structures that keep inequities in place in these areas. The group will produce a report containing recommendations.

The task force is made up of a diverse group of legal practitioners, according to Brown, some from various chapters of the Legal Aid Society, universities and law firms.

“We're fortunate as the New York State Bar Association to have so many incredibly talented men and women who are willing to take on these types of tasks. So it's not a matter of finding people, it's a matter of finding the right people to work together, that can work on a timeline to result in a product that we'll all be proud of,” he said.

According to Brown, the racial injustice and police reform report was already disseminated to policy makers, mayors, and police chiefs across the state. He said NYSBA leaders are set to meet with the leaders of the state legislature to discuss it.

Brown said he hopes that this latest task force will create a similar report capable of shifting perspectives and creating change, an idea that resonates personally with him as a Black man in the U.S.

"These are just some facets of American life that we deal with, where there is racism that is in place, and that results in inequities and injustices for people of color," he said. "And just because I have a juris doctorate and may wear expensive suits and drive an expensive car, does not make me immune from the same prejudices that others of my color experience.”

