NY's Cleary Gottlieb suspends Moscow operations as other law firms exit
(Reuters) - Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is temporarily shutting down operations in Moscow, a spokesperson for the law firm said Tuesday.
The New York-based, 1,100 attorney firm said it will halt its work in Russia "pending further developments, while continuing to support our Moscow colleagues."
Cleary Gottlieb is also ending its representation of Russian government and state-owned entities and is complying with sanctions handed down over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the spokesperson said. The firm's Russian clients have included oil giant Rosneft, sanctioned bank Sberbank and natural gas company Gazprom.
The firm opened its Russia office in 1991. Thirteen of its attorneys are based in Moscow, according to its website.
Law firms Linklaters and Norton Rose Fulbright have announced the closure of their Moscow offices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other firms said they were are considering their future in Russia.
A growing number of global corporations have pulled their business out of Russia amid escalating economic sanctions and international condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine. The White House is expected to announce on Tuesday a ban on U.S. imports of oil from Russia.
