NYU Law names new dean, boosting top schools' leadership diversity

April 29 (Reuters) - New York University School of Law has found its next dean right on campus.

Longtime professor Troy McKenzie will assume the deanship May 31 when current dean Trevor Morrison steps down, the school said Friday. McKenzie, an expert in bankruptcy, civil procedure and complex litigation, graduated from NYU Law in 2000 and began teaching there in 2007.

NYU president Andrew Hamilton said in a statement that McKenzie had "universal" support as the law school's new leader.

McKenzie will be NYU Law’s first Black dean and the only Black dean currently leading a so-called T-14 law school—one ranked in the top 14 by U.S. News & World Report. (NYU is ranked No. 7.)

A study released this month by the Association of American Law Schools found that 18% of American Bar Association-accredited law school were helmed by Black deans in 2020, up from 8% in 2005.

Morrison is leaving the NYU deanship after nine years and plans to return to teaching following a sabbatical. He said McKenzie would be an "outstanding dean."

“NYU Law became my home when I arrived as an admitted student 25 years ago, and I am profoundly honored to serve in this role,” McKenzie said in a statement.

He currently serves as faculty co-director of the law school’s Center on Civil Justice and its Institute of Judicial Administration. After law school, he clerked for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and worked as a litigation associate at Debevoise & Plimpton. He took a leave of absence from the law school from 2015 to 2017 to join the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Reporting by Karen Sloan

