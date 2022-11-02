Ogletree Deakins adds another Ohio lawyer from rival Fisher Phillips















(Reuters) - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart said Wednesday that is has hired shareholder Komlavi Atsou in Cleveland, marking its eighth hire from rival law firm Fisher Phillips in Ohio since June, including six new shareholders.

Most recently, the 900-attorney labor and employment firm hired shareholder Scott Gedeon in Cleveland and brought on former Fisher Phillips attorneys Samuel Lillard and Mathew Parker as shareholders in Columbus in September.

Atsou, a litigator, has almost 15 years of employment law experience, the South Carolina-founded firm said, and will represent businesses, nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and universities.

He said he was drawn to Ogletree because of the cross-border opportunities that it offers.

"Ogletree has big national clients, so the size of my clients may change," Atsou said. He said he believes all of his clients will be making the move with him, though he declined to name them.

Steven Nobil, regional managing partner of Fisher Phillips' Cleveland office, wished Atsou well. Last month, Kevin Hess rejoined Fisher Phillips in Columbus after almost two years at Steptoe & Johnson.

Ogletree also announced an addition in Sacramento on Wednesday. Alexandra Asterlin joined as a shareholder from Palmer Kazanjian Wohl Hodson, the firm said.



