Ogletree Deakins opens second Ohio outpost, in Columbus

Signage is seen outside of the law offices of Ogletree Deakins in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Samuel Lillard and Mathew Parker join the firm from Fisher Phillips

Ogletree said it has 900 attorneys and 54 offices.

(Reuters) - South Carolina-based law firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart said Tuesday that it has hired two attorneys from Fisher Phillips to open a new office in Columbus, Ohio.

Samuel Lillard and Mathew Parker joined the 900-attorney labor and employment law firm as shareholders because they wanted to build an office from the bottom up in a "growing hub of business activity" like Columbus, according to Lillard.

Lillard said the new office should grow quickly and he expects there to be up to 12 attorneys in Columbus in the next six months.

"With its status as a burgeoning business hub for many industries, we believe our presence in Columbus will be highly beneficial for our clients,” said Matt Keen, managing shareholder of Ogletree Deakins, said in a statement.

Both Lillard and Parker spent around eight years at Fisher Phillips before moving to Ogletree. Lillard's practice focuses on labor and employment defense and Title 7 litigation, and Parker works on class actions, especially relating to wage and hour issues.

Steven Loewengart, regional managing partner of Fisher Phillips’ Columbus office, wished Lillard and Parker the best.

At least two other firms have moved into Columbus in the last year.

In December, midsize firm Freeman Mathis & Gary added seven attorneys whose work spans professional liability, healthcare, catastrophic torts, hospitality and retail liability and employment, for a office in Columbus.

Last September, Epstein Becker Green hired a 12-partner team focused on healthcare from Bricker & Eckler to open its Columbus branch, making it the firm's 16th office nationally.

Ogletree Deakins said it now has 54 offices globally.

