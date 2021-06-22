Ohio ethics rule says firms can't use rivals' names to rig search results

A person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Lawyers' use of competitive keyword online advertising has grown in recent years.

State bar authorities have taken different approaches on the practice.

(Reuters) - Lawyers and law firms in Ohio can't purchase a rival's name for use in competitive keyword online advertising, the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct held earlier this month, after a member of a personal injury law firm sought guidance on the issue.

In a June 11 opinion, the board said the use of another firm's name to drive traffic to a law firm's own site "may constitute conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation."

"The purchase and use of a competitor lawyer’s or law firm’s name as a keyword for advertising is an act that is designed to deceive an Internet user" and therefore violates attorney conduct rules related to the integrity of the profession, the board found.

Other states have also weighed in on the issue. In 2012, the North Carolina State Bar Ethics Committee found the "intentional purchase of the recognition associated with one lawyer’s name to direct consumers to a competing lawyer’s website" to be professional misconduct. However, the Florida Bar Board of Governors has found competitive keyword advertising to be allowable if search results are clearly labeled advertising, and the State Bar of Texas in 2016 found the practice "neither dishonest nor fraudulent nor deceitful."

In Ohio, the unnamed personal injury lawyer requesting guidance told the board "it is now common practice" for search engine providers to auction law firm names for advertising purposes, allowing one firm to purchase another's name as a keyword in order to prominently display their own name

in search results. The search engines don't prohibit the practice, the opinion said.

“It is possible that an unsophisticated consumer will not realize that the top search result is not that of the intended lawyer or law firm,” the opinion said.

In some states, like New Jersey, competitive keyword advertising is permitted as long as the advertisement doesn't redirect consumers to the advertiser's website.

According to a 2015 academic paper on competitive keyword advertising in the legal industry, lawyers have focused increasingly on keyword advertising in recent years, and the practice is now widespread.