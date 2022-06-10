Ohio lawyer can't dodge contempt for pulling down mask, appeals court says

Summary

June 10 (Reuters) - An Ohio appeals court on Friday partially upheld a contempt of court finding against a Cleveland lawyer who violated a courthouse mask rule during the pandemic.

Criminal defense attorney Leif Christman ran afoul of a mandate that unvaccinated people wear masks in court when he pulled down his mask to speak during a July 2021 bond revocation hearing at a trial court, two members of the three-judge panel of Ohio’s Eighth Appellate District Court found in their majority opinion.

“Putting courtroom participants at risk of contracting the highly contagious airborne COVID-19 disease by not wearing a mask as ordered is, as the state contends, the very ‘definition’ of obstructing the administration of justice,” the opinion said.

But a third judge dissented, writing that the trial court in Cuyahoga County abused its discretion in finding Christman in contempt, noting that he was respectful to the court and apologized during the incident.

“Christman was just a lawyer trying to make his best argument on behalf of a client who was under threat to have his bond revoked,” Judge Sean Gallagher wrote. “He pulled his mask down because he wanted the court to clearly hear his argument.”

Neither Christman nor his attorney, Russell Bensing, immediately responded to requests for comment on the decision. The Cuyahoga County court system dropped its mask mandate in March 2022 but reinstated it at the end of May, citing a COVID-19 uptick.

The trial judge who issued the contempt order cited both the incident at the bond revocation hearing and a bailiff's statement that Christman had earlier violated the court's mask rule outside the courtroom. The order said he could pay a $1,000 fine or provide proof that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 within 45 days in order to purge the contempt finding.

In his appeal, Christman successfully argued that the trial court improperly held him in immediate contempt for not wearing a mask outside of the courtroom since that conduct occurred outside the presence of a judge. The appeals court vacated that finding of contempt while affirming the other one.

It also remanded Christman’s $1,000 fine to the trial court for reconsideration because it was based upon two findings of contempt.

Reporting by Karen Sloan

