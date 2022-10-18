Ohio Supreme Court suspends judge who ignored pandemic, joked about kickbacks

Related documents Opinion View

(Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Ohio has indefinitely suspended a state judge who it said brushed off court closures at the start of the pandemic, issuing arrest warrants for defendants who did not appear and praising those “brave enough” to defy an order suspending courthouse operations.

The court on Tuesday said Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Suzanne Carr also abused her contempt authority and ignored rules requiring a prosecutor to be present for rulings and plea decisions involving criminal defendants. She flouted dress and decorum rules, wearing tank-tops and spandex workout clothes on the bench, the court said.

The court ordered Carr suspended from her judgeship and the practice of law, writing that her misconduct “involved more than 100 stipulated incidents,” over two years.

Richard Koblentz, a lawyer for Carr, said he was disappointed with the severity of the sanction. The judge did not return a message seeking comment.

In its initial complaint in December 2021, the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct called Carr's conduct “unprecedented," finding she “lacks the judicial temperament required to function as a jurist."

Carr was accused of imposing and waving fines for “ludicrous reasons” and falsifying journal entries to hide her actions.

The high court's decision said at least five people spent time in jail as a result of Carr's improper actions. "On multiple occasions, Carr joked that she would be amenable to some form of bribe in return for a lenient sentence," the Supreme Court said.

Carr's attorney argued that she suffered from mental and physical health issues including anxiety, sleep apnea and a mood disorder.

Carr may apply to be reinstated if she successfully completes a treatment program with the Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program, obtains an evaluation from a mental health professional and pays for the costs of her disciplinary case, according to the decision.

Koblentz said he believes his client will apply for reinstatement when she is eligible.

The case is Disciplinary Counsel v. Carr, Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2021-1518.

For Disciplinary Counsel: Joseph Caligiuri and Michelle Hall

For Carr: Richard Koblentz, Nicholas Froning and Bryan Penvose of Koblentz, Penvose & Froning

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comment from Carr's lawyer and additional details.)

