O'Melveny adds bank regulatory lawyer from WilmerHale in DC















(Reuters) - Continuing a recent focus on financial industry regulatory hires, Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny & Myers said Tuesday that it has added a banking regulatory lawyer from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Jarryd Anderson joins O'Melveny two months after it hired anti-money laundering and financial technology specialist AnnaLou Tirolin Washington from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), where she was deputy director.

The firm also added a former federal financial crimes prosecutor, Rebecca Mermelstein, as a partner in New York this month from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office.

O'Melveny chair Bradley Butwin said in a statement that regulatory scrutiny is growing as innovation in the financial services sector surges.

"The Fed is focusing on central bank digital currencies, stablecoins and digital asset activity, so I think that's a trend that'll be very important to a lot of our fintech clients," Anderson said.

Before moving into private practice, Anderson worked in-house at financial institutions including Wells Fargo & Co, where he was a vice president and senior counsel.

Earlier he was a policy advisor for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system and helped develop and implement the Dodd-Frank Act.

A representative from WilmerHale did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Anderson's departure.

Read more:

O’Melveny adds ex-federal N.Y. prosecutor, continuing white collar buildout

Ex-FinCEN official joins O'Melveny as law firms bulk up white-collar groups











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.