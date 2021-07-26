O'Melveny adds M&A heavy-hitter from Wilson Sonsini amid deal bonanza

Source: O'Melveny & Myers

(Reuters) - O'Melveny & Myers is brining on a leading M&A partner from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as it continues to bulk up its corporate offerings on the West Coast, the firm said Monday.

Bradley Finkelstein, who leaves Wilson Sonsini after more than 20 years, is joining as a partner in O'Melveny's Silicon Valley office. He arrives as corporate dealmaking continues at a frenzied pace in the Bay Area and beyond, and just a month and a half after the firm hired tech M&A partners Adit Khorana and Daniel Wu in Silicon Valley and Century City, respectively.

Finkelstein advises on corporate transactions, including hostile and negotiated deals, as well as governance and disclosure matters. Among his multibillion-dollar tech industry deals, Finkelstein has advised LinkedIn Corp on its $26 billion acquisition by Microsoft Corp, Altera Corp on its $17 billion sale to Intel Corp and Brocade Communications Systems Inc on its $5.5 billion acquisition by Broadcom Ltd.

Other clients have included McClatchy Co in its acquisition of Knight Ridder Inc and Ameritrade Holding Corp in its purchase of TD Waterhouse U.S.A. to form TD Ameritrade.

Finkelstein said his first day has been like "drinking from the fire hose" as he's already received more than 150 emails. And he expects to stay busy as M&A volume continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

He also said he expects "a very active activist environment" in the next year. He has represented Twitter Inc on its resolution of an activist campaign by Elliott Management Corp, one of the largest global activist funds.

"(The pandemic) was a difficult time for activists to mount an attack on a company because of all the disruption going on," Finkelstein said. "It made it hard for the activists to say 'Hey, you need to change your strategy, fundamentally,' when every company in the country was trying to figure out its strategy in the middle of a lockdown."

David Makarechian, chair of O’Melveny’s emerging technologies group, said the firm will continue hiring corporate partners to accommodate clients' needs. Along with more West Coast-based hires, he said it's expecting to keep up its recent growth in Texas.

"With Brad and Adit, we've hired two of the most well-known people in Silicon Valley, and we believe that's a very strong one-two punch," Makarechian said. "In the last month, we have announced our office openings in Dallas and Austin, which are both areas where we expect significant technology-based transactions in emerging companies. We anticipate more hiring there."

