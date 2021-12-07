O'Melveny bolsters new Dallas office with Baker Botts litigator

The office of law firm O'Melveny & Myers in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The firm launched in the city in June

(Reuters) - O’Melveny & Myers said that it has hired former Baker Botts litigator, Kristin Cope, as a partner in its Dallas office.

The Los Angeles-founded firm launched in Dallas in June with four partners.

It now has 12 attorneys there, according to Tim Durst, who also recently joined O'Melveny in the city from Baker Botts.

O’Melveny is looking to continue its expansion in Texas, potentially boosting its transactional M&A, IP and litigation practices in the coming months, he said.

The firm also opened an outpost in Austin this year. It's one of a slew of out-of-town firms that's moved into the state in 2021.

Cope said she represents clients across industries including energy, technology and finance.

“I've got a lot of experience in trade secrets, trademark technology issues, and that's certainly something that O’Melveny is great at and there's a lot of opportunity here,” said Cope.

Earlier in her career, Cope represented and was appellate advisor to OAO Gazprom in a $1.4 billion trade-secrets trial in Texas state court.

“I was able to serve as both trial and appellate counselor in that case and so I think that's defining because I got to kind of do both of what I love to do: the trial work and the appellate advocacy,” she said.

A representative from Baker Botts said the firm appreciates Cope’s efforts and wishes her the best.

