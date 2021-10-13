O'Melveny lands veteran prosecutor, FBI counsel in Washington

O'Melveny & Myers' legal offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - O'Melveny & Myers has recruited David Harbach, a veteran prosecutor of high-profile public corruption cases, who recently returned from two years of investigating war crimes in The Hague, the firm said Wednesday.

Harbach will join O'Melveny's Washington, D.C., office on Nov. 1 as a partner in the white collar defense and corporate investigations practice.

Prior to returning to the States in mid-August, he worked with the Kosovo Specialist Prosecutor's Office where he co-led investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity charges stemming from the conflict in the late 1990s.

"I knew in the back of my mind that upon our return, I was going to pursue opportunities in the private sector," Harbach said, adding he was attracted to O'Melveny's litigation practice, its commitment to public service and its culture.

Harbach previously led the Richmond division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia as a managing assistant U.S. Attorney for nearly three years.

He also previously served for about a year as special counsel to former FBI director James Comey and worked for close to six years for the DOJ in Washington, where he was deputy chief of the criminal division's public integrity section.

David Harbach. Courtesy of O'Melveny & Myers

Harbach prosecuted several high profile public corruption matters, including a campaign finance case against former U.S. senator John Edwards and a bribery case against former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell.

Early in his career, he served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York and as an Assistant District Attorney in Houston.

At O'Melveny, Harbach said he plans to advise clients on government and regulatory actions, internal investigations, corporate compliance and civil litigation.

"David has prosecuted everything from complex white-collar and violent-crime cases to narcotics and RICO cases, including various financial fraud, corruption, and campaign-finance violations, and most recently, crimes against humanity," said Steven Olson, co-chair of O'Melveny's white-collar defense and corporate investigations practice.

Harbach's arrival follows a period of expansion for Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny. The firm earlier in the summer opened new offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas and tapped West Coast technology-focused partners from rival firms.

