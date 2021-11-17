O'Melveny & Myers adds energy dealmaker amid firm's Texas growth

The O'Melveny & Myers offices in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Energy deal lawyer Monica Hwang has joined O’Melveny & Myers as a partner and will be based in the firm’s recently opened Austin and Dallas offices as it increases its ranks in Texas.

Hwang joined the firm from King & Spalding’s Houston office where she spent 14 years. She'll be a member of O’Melveny’s project development and real estate practice group and its energy industry group.

Los Angeles-founded O’Melveny opened its Austin location in June, following several big firms to the growing tech hub. O'Melveny poached four lawyers from Thompson & Knight, now part of Holland & Knight, including the head of the firm’s Austin office.

O'Melveny then opened in Dallas a few weeks later with four Norton Rose Fulbright partners, including the firm’s restructuring head.

Hwang said these partner additions in Dallas were a draw for her, especially because her energy project development practice has benefited from financial restructuring expertise. She also said she is looking forward to collaborating with O'Melveny partners in Austin.

Eric Richards, O’Melveny’s corporate department co-chair, said the firm is dedicated to growing its energy work.

“The presence in Texas opens our platform to a great number of new clients and new areas, particularly with the skill set of experience that Monica brings us – commercial transactions in the energy space as well as project development,” he said.

A representative for King & Spalding did not immediately return requests for comment about Hwang’s move.

