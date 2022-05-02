O'Melveny opens third Texas office in a year with Houston addition

Signage is seen outside of the law firm O'Melveny & Myers at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms O'Melveny poaches three partners from Willkie for new office

Willkie also has seen Houston-based partners depart for Gibson Dunn and Latham & Watkins in recent months The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - O’Melveny & Myers has continued its Texas expansion with the addition of a Houston office, it’s third new outpost in the Lone Star state since June.

Los Angeles-founded O’Melveny has brought on three transactional partners from Willkie Farr & Gallagher to staff the Houston office in addition to partner Monica Hwang, who joined the firm in November from King & Spalding.

O’Melveny first entered the Texas legal market in June with new offices in both Dallas and Austin. The firm said it has gone from zero lawyers in the state to 47 in that time, including 20 partners.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“We are fully committed to Texas,” corporate department co-chair C. Brophy Christensen said in a statement.“We go where our clients need us, and today that means Houston.”

O’Melveny’s new Houston-based lawyers include M&A partner Angela Olivarez; private equity partner Steve Torello; and finance and bankruptcy partner Ryan Cicero.

The new Houston partners work for energy and technology clients in M&A, capital markets and other financial transactions, the firm said.

Texas become a hot market for large out-of-town law firms looking to expand. Last year there were 46 new office openings in Texas, second only to California, according to Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms and large companies.

Austin has been a particularly hot destination for big firms of late, but Houston has also seen growth. Dykema opened its fifth Texas office there in February.

Meanwhile, rival firms have poached some of Willkie’s other Houston partners.

In March, Latham & Watkins hired Bruce Herzog, who had been co-managing partner of Willkie's Houston office. A week later, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher brought on a former co-head of Willkie's energy practice, Michael De Voe Piazza.

A Willkie spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday on the latest Houston partner departures.

Read more:

O’Melveny takes team from Thompson & Knight to launch Austin office

Dykema opens five-attorney Houston office in Texas expansion

Law firms went West, headed South in 2021 to find new markets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.