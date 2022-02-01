O'Melveny poaches former Morgan Lewis partner in Texas build out

Signage outside of the law firm O'Melveny & Myers at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary The Los Angeles-founded firm has about 30 attorneys working in Texas

Danny Ashby will be a part of the firm's white collar defense and corporate investigations practice

(Reuters) - Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny & Myers said Tuesday that it has added a Morgan Lewis trial lawyer to its seven-month-old Dallas office.

O'Melveny is one of several large out-of-town firms to expand in the state in recent years. It opened offices in both Dallas and Austin, Texas, in June.

O'Melveny said on Jan. 19 that it poached a five-partner team from Locke Lord for its corporate practice in Dallas. In December, O'Melveny added another litigator there, former Baker Botts partner Kristin Cope.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Danny Ashby will also work alongside trial lawyer Tim Durst, who joined O'Melveny in Dallas in September, and Doug Wabner, who helped launch the office. Both Durst and Wabner spent more than three decades at Houston-founded Baker Botts.

The firm said it now has 18 attorneys working out of Dallas and about 11 working out of Austin.

The Texas market saw an influx of law firm office openings in 2021, second only to California, with 46 entrants, according to Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms and large companies.

Ashby led Philadelphia-founded Morgan, Lewis & Bockius' Dallas litigation and white-collar groups.

A representative for Morgan Lewis said the firm wishes Ashby well.

Read More:

O'Melveny swipes five-partner Locke Lord team in further Texas expansion

O'Melveny launches in Dallas with Norton Rose restructuring head

Three depart Baker Botts, including Grillo to Allen & Overy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.