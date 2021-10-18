O'Melveny poaches Manatt entertainment head in Century City

The O'Melveny & Myers office in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

O’Melveny & Meyers announced on Monday that it has tapped veteran entertainment dealmaker Lindsay Conner, former leader of the entertainment group at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, as a partner in Century City, California.

Conner, who spent a dozen years at Manatt, said O’Melveny’s international capabilities were a big draw for him.

“I have a global entertainment practice and O’Melveny has offices across Asia and in Europe, as well as around the United States, and that's beneficial for my clientele, which really encompasses the entire world,” he said.

Conner has helped broker deals connecting Hollywood to the Chinese film market.

He represented Beijing-based entertainment company Perfect World Pictures in a landmark deal with Universal Pictures worth $500 million. The multi-project financing deal announced in 2016 is one of the largest ever Chinese investments in Hollywood, according to Conner.

Conner's clients have included film studios, television networks and digital media networks as well as banks and private equity sponsors.

Amy Siegel, co-leader of the Los Angeles-founded firm’s entertainment, sports and media group, said the firm is “extremely lucky” to have added Conner to one of the firm’s “critical” practices during a period of immense change in the entertainment industry.

“There are seismic changes in how content is being consumed and our entertainment clients are navigating that world and shifting their businesses, both on the dealmaking side and on disputes that arise,” said Siegel.

According to Conner, the clients that he has spoken to are very happy about his move and should follow him.

“O’Melveny has great strength in entertainment litigation, and in entertainment-related M&A, and finance, and tax,” said Conner. He said the cross-practice focus at the firm will benefit clients as industry deals grow more complex.

A representative for Manatt said the firm wishes Conner success.

(The story has been updated to include Manatt's response to Conner's departure).

