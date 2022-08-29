O'Melveny recruits Honigman's life sciences IP litigation leader

Signage is seen outside of the law firm O'Melveny & Myers at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - International law firm O'Melveny & Myers on Monday said it has hired the founder and leader of Detroit-based Honigman's life sciences intellectual property litigation practice.

Gregory Morris has joined O'Melveny, a large Los Angeles-founded law firm, as a partner in its New York office. Morris has represented pharmaceutical companies Merck & Co Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA in patent infringement litigation, according to his archived bio on Honigman's website.

Part of the reason Morris said he is joining O'Melveny is the firm's international reach — it has offices outside the U.S. in China, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the UK.

Honigman's offices are in Chicago, Michigan and Washington, D.C. Morris has moved from Chicago to New York for his new role.

Honigman in a Monday statement said it is "extremely well-positioned" to grow its Chicago office and its IP practice. It said it has made more than 80 hires in the past 18 months.

Honigman, a firm of more than 330 lawyers, in April saw 27 of its private equity attorneys defect to DLA Piper's Chicago office.

The private equity attorneys who left Honigman for DLA Piper included Harris Eisenberg, managing partner of Honigman's office in the city, and Alex Plakas, co-leader of its private equity practice.

Morris said the defections to DLA Piper did not affect his decision to join O'Melveny.

(NOTE: This story has been updated with a statement from Honigman)

Reporting by David Thomas

