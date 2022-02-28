The one-sentence oral argument

Law firms Dickinson Wright PLLC The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

February 28, 2022 - Most appellate lawyers will say that oral arguments are fading: with every passing year, there are fewer and they are shorter. What time is allotted may be consumed or redirected by the judges' questioning, and remote video arguments often filter out the physical cues that accompany the spoken word.

Now more than ever, as the renowned constitutional and military-justice lawyer Frederick Bernays Wiener advised in his classic 1950 work, "Effective Appellate Advocacy," (ABA rev. ed. 2004) one must appreciate "the limitations of the medium," and remember that "[y]ou are speaking, not writing. Your words are received by ear, not by the eye. Your impact is evanescent; your audience cannot go back and pick up something they may have missed."

Wiener continued, "This salient fact, that oral argument must depend on the fleeting impression it makes, conditions the entire process."

Faced with the many barriers to comprehension raised by contemporary oral arguments, appellate lawyers should work on developing the one sentence they want to have haunting the judges (or rattling around their minds, if you prefer) as they leave the bench. Look for the core theme that will make the judges want to rule for your client.

One need not be a lawyer to appreciate that, as author Arlen Price wrote in "Five Hundred Things Your Sunday School Teacher Tried to Tell You" (1992), "where the heart is willing, it will find a thousand ways; where it is unwilling, it will find a thousand excuses."

The one-sentence argument should be the prism that focuses all of the rays of light of your many arguments; the unified field theory that explains the reasons for your positions and the reasonableness of those reasons; and, to mix metaphors further, the structural element that you bedeck with garlands of sub-arguments, precedent, and rhetoric. This is the time for focusing on broad strokes, not the briefs' many enumerated, detailed, and interwoven arguments.

The one-sentence argument should not be too cute or cloying; too angry or bitter; too sarcastic or snarky. Wiener suggested that, "[i]n order to present your contentions in simplified form, it is frequently useful to employ a striking phrase — a dignified slogan, if you please, but a slogan nonetheless." A really good slogan, he advised, "will make an indelible impression, one that will persist in the minds of the judges long after the rest of the argument has evaporated and been forgotten."

Calling the one-sentence argument a "slogan" may needlessly suggest coming up with some sort of ingenious one-liner. Remember the warning of fictional musician David St. Hubbins in the 1984 rockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap." "It's such a fine line between stupid and clever."

Rather than forcing a catchphrase, the advocate should focus on identifying the coherent principle or succinct summation of the case, whether it is a matter of equity, precedent, or policy concerns.

The great Supreme Court advocate and former U.S. Solicitor General John W. Davis wrote in a 1940 American Bar Association Journal article titled "The Argument of an Appeal," "More often than not there is in every case a cardinal point around which lesser points revolve like planets around the sun, or even as dead moons around a planet; a central fortress which if strongly held will make the loss of all the outworks immaterial." The task is to identify that cardinal point, protect that central fortress.

That one-sentence fortress should be built at the beginning of the argument — in the first couple of sentences, before the judges begin firing questions. The lawyer can then develop that theme through three or four additional sentences, laying out subsidiary issues that create a map for the argument. This may be akin to an elevator speech, but it is for an elevator ride in a short building, not the Willis Tower.

At its longest, this should take up no more than a quarter of the time allotted, to allow for the give and take of the judges' questions and the need to elaborate on the arguments and lay out the needed facts, precedents, and reasoning. The lawyer should retreat to the fortress when necessary and return to it at the end.

The lawyer who tries to develop the one-sentence oral argument will face pushback from clients, trial counsel, and co-counsel, who may be reluctant to sacrifice what was argued in the briefs. They may ask, "Why not have two different themes?" They may demand, "But how does that one sentence relate to our fifth substantive argument?"

But competing themes or slogans can be difficult to harmonize. And while Justice John Marshall Harlan no doubt was right that "there are some judges who listen better than they read and who are more responsive to the spoken than the written word," 15 or 20 minutes of oral argument cannot replace the briefs for those judges. (Justice Harlan's Remarks at the Judicial Conference of the Fourth Circuit, June 24, 1955, quoted in "Seminars for Circuit Court Judges," 63 F.R.D. 453, 510 (1973)).

The advocate must prepare to address all of the legal and factual intricacies of the appeal, because the judges will ultimately set the agenda for the argument. Nevertheless, identifying the foundational theme provides discipline and an organizational tool for making the body of arguments simple, clear, and compelling.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.