OneTrust hires its first-ever legal and business affairs chief, from HP

Summary Former HP legal chief, Kim Rivera, joins OneTrust in new role

OneTrust has raised $920 million since its founding

(Reuters) - OneTrust has brought on Kim Rivera, a former top lawyer at HP Inc, as its first chief legal and business affairs officer, the privacy and security software provider said on Tuesday.

Rivera, who is known for diversity and inclusion work in the legal industry, takes the newly created role at OneTrust after about six years at HP.

Rivera stepped down from her role as chief legal officer at HP early last year, moving into a transitional advisor role until Dec. 31 in addition to her position as its president of strategy and business management.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

While at HP, Rivera put in place an initiative aimed at increasing diversity at the law firms the tech giant tapped to handle its legal work.

She set out the policy in a widely published 2017 letter to those firms, which said the company may withhold up to 10% of fees if a firm doesn't meet requirements around diverse staffing.

She joined HP in 2015 after serving in legal leadership roles at DaVita Inc, the Clorox Co and Rockwell Automation Inc.

HP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Rivera's departure.

OneTrust, co-headquartered in Atlanta and London, said its platform is used by more than 12,000 customers for privacy, data governance, security and compliance.

OneTrust has raised $920 million since it was founded in 2016. The company in April secured a $210 million investment, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Franklin Templeton, at a valuation of more than $5 billion.

Read more:

SoftBank, Franklin invest $210 million in OneTrust at over $5 billion valuation

In-house counsel on the move: HP and NPR name new legal chiefs

Departing HP legal chief Rivera made $5.9 mln in 2020, down from pre-pandemic pay

Privacy tech vendors proliferate amid 'paradigm shift' - report

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.