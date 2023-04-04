Online? In-person? LSAT takers will soon have a choice

Summary Law school entrance exam has been exclusively online since May 2020

(Reuters) - Aspiring lawyers will be able to take the Law School Admission Test at home or at a testing center starting in August.

The Law School Admission Council, which designs and administers the LSAT, said Monday it will offer most test takers a choice after moving the exam exclusively online in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on in-person gatherings. Prior to that, the LSAT was only offered in-person.

But a “substantial number” of online LSAT takers said in questionnaires that they would have preferred taking the exam at a test center, according to the council.

“We felt test takers should be concentrating on the test and not on where they will be testing,” the council said in a statement.

David Killoran, founder of LSAT test prep company PowerScore, said Tuesday that at-home testing has proven challenging for college students with multiple roommates, people with unreliable Internet connections, or others who live in noisy conditions. And some people don’t like installing the online testing software on their personal computers, he said.

Instead of running its own LSAT test sites as it did before the pandemic, the council has partnered with Prometric Testing, a private company that has thousands of testing sites around the globe. The contents of the exam, which is given eight times a year, will be the same as the online version.

