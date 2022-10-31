Online law school classes are making the grade, survey finds

Summary Students taking classes online were nearly as satisfied with law school as in-person peers

Part-time students and older students were particularly satisfied















(Reuters) - Online classes earned high marks from law students in a new survey, suggesting that remote learning has improved over the past two years and that it can be just as effective as in-person instruction when done right.

Among survey respondents who took online classes last year, 76% rated those courses as good or excellent, according to the latest Law School Survey of Student Engagement — an annual research project housed at Indiana University's Center for Postsecondary Research. That tracks closely with the 77% of the 13,000 surveyed students who said their overall law school experience was either good or excellent.

While it's the first time the survey has focused on online learning, previous research found that law students were largely dissatisfied with online classes. A 2021 survey by AccessLex Institute found that just 43% of second and third-year law students rated their online classes as good or excellent.

The new survey notes that far fewer students completed most of their classes remotely last year compared to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when nearly all classes abruptly shifted online. Among the survey respondents, 70% said their classes were mostly in person last year, while 10% said they were mostly online and another 20% said they were a mix of both formats. But half of the 13,000 survey respondents reported taking at least one online class last year.

“Although the law school experience is unlikely to be primarily online again, the accelerated transition to offering online courses that occurred due to COVID-19 shows that the online law school experience can be as successful, enriching, and satisfying as the traditional curriculum,” reads the report.

The vast majority of students taking online classes reported high levels of comfort with key aspects of remote learning. When asked about taking exams remotely and interacting with their instructor, 80% of respondents said they were comfortable, while 77% said they were comfortable interacting with other people online.

Part-time students and older students tended to report the highest satisfaction with online classes, while women tended to report higher participation in online class discussions. Students who took most or all of their classes online were slightly more likely to report that their law school helped them cope with non-academic responsibilities including work and family.

About a dozen law schools now offer hybrid J.D. programs in which part-time students complete the bulk of their coursework online but come to campus several times a year for in-person instruction. And St. Mary’s University School of Law launched the first American Bar Association-accredited J.D. program in which all credits are earned online. And most schools without such programs still offer some online classes.

But the new survey found several areas in which online classes fell short. Online students were less likely than their peers to feel supported by career services, and fewer reported having positive relationships with their classmates when compared to their in-person peers.

Read more:

First-of-its-kind online law school draws big applicant pool

Online class options gaining popularity among law students, ABA says











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.