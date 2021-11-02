Orrick adds tax partner from Hunton Andrews Kurth in London

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

He advises on the tax aspects of UK and cross-border deals

(Reuters) - Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has boosted its tax practice in London with the addition of a corporate tax partner from Hunton Andrews Kurth.

David Klass is Orrick’s eleventh partner hire in London since 2020 and the fifth tax partner to join the firm this year following hires in Washington D.C., Paris, Milan and Santa Monica, California, Orrick said in a statement.

Klass advises on the tax aspects of UK, cross-border and international corporate and finance transactions, including M&A, structured finance, securitizations and reorganizations, Orrick said. His practice has focused on the energy, finance and tech sectors, the firm said.

Orrick’s London office leader Simon Wills said in a statement Klass’s addition to the practice will help meet growing client demand as the firm expands transactional practices in London and globally. He called "quality tax advice" a "critical part" of the office's work.

Along with Klass, Orrick also announced the hire on Monday of Rob Parr, a former Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner, for the firm's IP Licensing & Technology Transactions practice in Boston.

A representative from Hunton Andrews Kurth did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Klass's exit.

On Tuesday, the firm said it had made a hire of its own, adding former U.S. Department of the Interior lawyer Jason Hill in Houston and D.C. to lead its public lands practice.