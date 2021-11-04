Orrick hires Goldman Sachs litigation chief Cafasso

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Darrell Cafasso was bank's head of litigation since 2018

A Goldman lawyer's earlier lawsuit accusing Cafasso of harassment was 'resolved,' has been dismissed

(Reuters) - Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said Thursday it has hired Darrell Cafasso, who was global head of litigation at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, as a New York-based partner in its financial services litigation practice.

The hire was announced two and half months after the voluntary dismissal with prejudice of a lawsuit against Cafasso and Goldman in which Cafasso was accused of sexual harassment.

Marla Crawford, a former Goldman associate general counsel, alleged that Goldman lowered her performance review and bonus, and fired her in September 2020, in retaliation for her complaining about Cafasso's alleged effort to "romantically prey" upon a younger female subordinate with whom he had become infatuated.

The defendants in court papers called Crawford's accusations "patently and demonstrably false." Crawford's lawsuit was dismissed on Aug. 18, six months after a judge granted the defendants' motion to compel arbitration and stay the case.

David Gottlieb, a lawyer for Crawford at the Wigdor law firm, said the case had been "resolved," and declined to comment further.

Orrick chairman Mitch Zuklie said in a statement that the law firm had carefully vetted Cafasso's record.

"Nothing is more important to me, our partners and our team than our culture," Zuklie said. "Darrell and I have spoken about this and he has assured me that he understands and embraces our culture and values. We do not tolerate anyone at our firm who does not."

Cafasso became Goldman's litigation chief in 2018 after six years as a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, where his clients included Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, now part of Stellantis NV.

"I'm excited about the challenge of building something" at Orrick, Cafasso said in a statement provided by the firm, touting its "platform" and litigator lineup. He will join the firm on Jan. 1, 2022.

Goldman separately on Thursday announced the promotion of two lawyers, David Markowitz and Stephanie Goldstein, to global co-heads of litigation. They will report to Kathryn Ruemmler, the investment bank's general counsel and chief legal officer, according to an internal memo.

Markowitz joined Goldman as a managing director in 2011, after working for then-New York attorney general Andrew Cuomo, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Goldstein joined Goldman as a managing director in 2013, after being a litigation partner at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

In her memo, Ruemmler thanked Cafasso for his "many contributions" at Goldman and said she looked forward to working with him in his new role.